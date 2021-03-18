United Lithium Corp. Expands Advisory Board with Addition of Mark Saxon

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2021 - United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)(FSE:0UL) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Saxon as the Company's Qualified Person, and to the Company's advisory board, effective immediately.

Mr. Saxon brings over 25 years of global experience as a geologist and mining executive with major and junior companies. Mr. Saxon draws upon a long history of exploring in the Nordic region, leading the team that discovered the Norra Kärr rare earth element deposit and the Bergby lithium project while as CEO of Tasman Metals Ltd and Leading Edge Materials Corp. His connections within the Swedish and European mining, battery and research communities provide United Lithium with a unique opportunity for rapid discovery and development at Bergby. Both discoveries have the delivered the opportunity for sustainable local sourcing for the European battery and automotive industries.

Mr. Saxon is an experienced and respected public market executive, with substantial experience in rare earth elements, lithium, graphite and other critical raw materials. He is an Honours BSc graduate in Geology from the University of Melbourne, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, and acted as Qualified Person for the Bergby project prior to United Lithium's acquisition.

Michael Dehn, President and CEO of United Lithium states, "having Mark accept the role of QP for the Bergby project is a great opportunity for United Lithium. His exploration experience in Sweden and industry connections, alongside his knowledge of the project match our plans to advance quickly. Bergby was discovered as a grassroots projects and we are keen to repeat and expand on this exploration success."

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Saxon 150,000 incentive stock options at a price of $1.22 for a period of five years.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

