Radius Gold JV partner receives drill permits for Holly project, Guatemala

Vancouver, March 18, 2021 - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) is pleased to announce that together with JV partner, Volcanic Gold Mines, the companies have received final approval from the Ministerio de Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources) to conduct drilling on the Holly Project in eastern Guatemala.

In 2003 a short scout drill program at Holly intersected several high-grade Au-Ag veins, including 10.6m at 7.7 g/t gold and 263 g/t silver. These high grade drill intercepts never received follow-up drilling. The high grade veins strike perpendicular to the large altered and mineralized Jocotán fault zone. The Jocotan fault or the vein intersections with the fault have never been drill tested (see figure 1). Volcanic Gold Mines will fully fund a significant program at Holly.

Drilling is expected to commence shortly after the Easter break. The emphasis will be on exploring for high grade shoots associated with the intersection of the Jocotan Fault Zone zone and the NW-SE trending high grade vein systems, El Piño and La Peña. Sampling at El Pino has returned grades of up to 2m at 110.3 g/t Au and 3508 g/t Ag, and the La Peña vein, which crops out 620m to the west, sampling has returned 2m at 44 g/t Au and 88 g/t Ag. Surface rock and soil geochemistry indicates these two parallel quartz veins each have over a 600m strike potential.

Figure 1: Holly Exploration Targets and historic drill-holes



The Agreement

Terms of Guatemala Radius Gold and VolcanicGold Mines option:

Volcanic can earn a 60% interest in the Holly and the Banderas projects by spending the cumulative amount of US$7.0 million on exploration of the Properties within 48 months from the date of the agreement. An initial US$1M must be spent on exploration within the 12 months of receiving the required drill permits, which expenditure will include a minimum 3,000m of drilling on the properties.

Following the exercise of the Option, Volcanic will enter into a standard 60/40 Joint Venture with Radius in order to further develop the Properties.

Volcanic has also been granted an exclusive right to evaluate all other property interests of Radius in Guatemala with a right to acquire an interest in any or all other such properties on reasonable mutually acceptable terms.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has prepared and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

