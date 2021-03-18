Prospero Proposes Name Change to Keon Capital Inc

Vancouver, March 18, 2021 - Prospero Silver Corp. (TSXV: PSL.H) (the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has approved the change of the Company's name from "Prospero Silver Corp." to "Keon Capital Inc.", subject to the acceptance of the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

William Murray, the Company's CEO, commented: "The change of name is another reorganization step taken to reflect the Company's move away from its past focus on silver exploration in Mexico and its current intention to review and consider prospective business opportunities in all sectors. Stakeholders are reminded, the Company does not yet have an agreement to acquire a material asset or business or to finance the Company's working capital deficit."

