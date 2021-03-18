Menü Artikel
Prospero Proposes Name Change to Keon Capital Inc

March 18, 2021

Vancouver, March 18, 2021 - Prospero Silver Corp. (TSXV: PSL.H) (the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has approved the change of the Company's name from "Prospero Silver Corp." to "Keon Capital Inc.", subject to the acceptance of the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

William Murray, the Company's CEO, commented: "The change of name is another reorganization step taken to reflect the Company's move away from its past focus on silver exploration in Mexico and its current intention to review and consider prospective business opportunities in all sectors. Stakeholders are reminded, the Company does not yet have an agreement to acquire a material asset or business or to finance the Company's working capital deficit."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

William Murray
President, CEO and Director
Tel: (604) 288 2553
Email: wmurray@prosperosilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77741


