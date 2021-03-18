Granite Creek Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2021 - Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") announces it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, under the symbol GCXXF, as of March 16, 2021. The Company's common shares, which are also DTC eligible, will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GCX.

The Company's upgraded listing from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB is anticipated to provide improved liquidity and, by enhancing the overall trading experience for current and potential U.S. investors, add to the Company's shareholder base. By meeting and maintaining the stricter eligibility requirements of the OTCQB listing, Granite Creek benefits from Blue-Sky exemptions, certain U.S. state securities laws, which has the potential to further enhance trading volumes through an expansion of investment advisers' ability to recommend investments to their U.S. clients.

Tim Johnson, President & CEO of Granite Creek Copper, stated, "This uplisting of our common shares is another key step in our advancement of Granite Creek and is particularly timely as we continue to see exceptional strength in the copper market and a corresponding interest from investors. Combined with our DTC eligibility, the Company is well-positioned to accommodate new investors who recognize the potential of our Carmacks & Carmacks North copper-gold project in Canada's Yukon Territory."

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the Yukon's Minto copper district where it holds the Carmacks and Carmacks North project. This combined 176-square-kilometer property is on trend with Pembridge Resources' high-grade Minto copper-gold mine to the north and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Timothy Johnson, President & CEO

Telephone: 1 (604) 235-1982

Toll Free: 1 (888) 361-3494

E-mail: info@gcxcopper.com

Website: www.gcxcopper.com

Metallic Group: www.metallicgroup.ca

