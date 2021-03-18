Menü Artikel
President Magufuli Was a Visionary, Says Barrick

13:50 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) president and chief executive Mark Bristow today said the company mourned with the people of Tanzania at the loss of President John Magufuli, who passed away yesterday.

Bristow described the late president as a visionary statesman who saw the value of a thriving mining sector to his country's economy and partnered with Barrick in a joint venture, Twiga Minerals Corporation, to manage the company's mines in Tanzania and to share the economic benefits they generated equally between Barrick and its stakeholders in that country. Bristow said Twiga would stand as a monument to the late president's foresight and should serve as a model for future partnerships between governments and mining companies in Africa.

Enquiries

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

COO, Africa and Middle East
Willem Jacobs
+44 779 557 5271

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com



