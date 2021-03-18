Ur-Energy to Present on March 25 at the Q1 Investor Summit (Virtual)

LITTLETON, March 18, 2021 - Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") announces that its Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Klenda, will present on March 25, 2021 at the Q1 Investor Summit (Virtual) to be held March 23-25, 2021.

Mr. Klenda will provide an overview of the Company's business and the uranium markets during the presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Ur-Energy's presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021. You may join the webcast at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5bJ6TVBqSSW-rro32K6mRQ. The presentation will be webcast live. The presentation also will be available on our website following the event at www.ur-energy.com.

If you would like to participate in the conference, including scheduling a time to meet with Mr. Klenda, please click on the following link to register for the conference https://investorsummitgroup.com/.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur-Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda

Chairman & CEO

866-981-4588

Jeff.Klenda@Ur-Energy.com

www.ur-energy.com

