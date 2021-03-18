Westminster Resources Ltd. Appoints VP Finance

Vancouver, March 18, 2021 - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) ("WMR" or "Westminster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rodney Stevens as Vice President, Finance for the Company, subject to any required regulatory approvals. Mr. Stevens is a Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") charterholder with over a decade of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc. and subsequently as a merchant and investment banker. While at Salman Partners, he became a top-rated analyst by StarMine on July 17, 2007 for the metals and mining industry. Mr. Stevens was also a Portfolio Manager registered with Wolverton Securities Ltd. and over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting in financings and mergers and acquisitions activities worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

Jason Cubitt, Westminster's President and CEO commented, "Rod will be an invaluable asset to the WMR team as we continue to build Westminster into an active explorer in the copper space."

Westminster continues to complete due diligence on the Mostazal copper acquisition, focusing on the previous drilling and IP geophysics completed on the property. (see News Release March 11, 2021).

