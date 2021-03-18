Change of Name "Green Battery Minerals Inc."

March 18, 2021 - VANCOUVER, B.C. - Goldcore Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GEM), (FSE:BK2P), (WKN:A2QENP) ("Goldcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 2, 2021, the company has received TSX approval to change its name from "Goldcorp Resources Ltd." to "Green Battery Minerals Inc.".

At the opening of the markets on Monday, March 22, 2021, the Company's common shares will commence trading under the new name Green Battery Minerals Inc. There is no change in symbol. The Company's new CUSIP number is 39261L105 and its new ISIN is CA39261L1058.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

The new name has been chosen to better reflect the Company's strategic focus of working towards supplying green, clean (environmentally safe) elements for the Lithium Ion battery market. This new chapter in the Company's growth and development will be reflected in the Company's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) focus.

- the Company's graphite project is an advanced project in which the Company has already invested over $6 million proving out a resource (NR Aug. 19th, 2019);

- the existing resource material has demonstrated is readily purified to 99.95% using a clean alkaline process, and is expandable for industrial uses (NR Aug 27th 2019);

- the Company has contracted ProGraphite of Germany to build test batteries to prove that its graphite can be used in making batteries;

- the Company is working on verifying that spheronization and coating of the Company's graphite is achievable and will allow for a value-added end product; and

- the project is located in Quebec, Canadian province determined to provide global leadership in the development of global strategic and sustainable mineral supply chain. The Company is headquartered in Quebec, and will engage with the Quebec government to pursue development of the Berkwood graphite project.

The Company has a proven road accessible graphite resource located in Northern Quebec. The high grade resource outcrops at surface and the exceptional graphite quality is distinctive among the world's known graphite deposits. Over the past five years the Company has discovered and developed its Berkwood Graphite Project which is characterised by a tendency for an unuasual abundance of extremely large flake size sizes when compared with other world graphite sources. These characteristics will permit the use of cleaner and greener purification process that reduces the use of hazardous materials. (NR Feb 7th 2019 and Aug 27th 2019). The Berkwood resource is outcropping on surface, which means there will be less waste rock removal and lower environmental impact, and ready reclamation of the project post mining. These qualities increase the economics of the project significantly as well as allow us to maintain our environmentally friendly business model. The Company is also pleased to state that the Company will benefit from existing extensive infrastructure including hydroelectric power, year-round maintained highways and local skilled workforce.

CEO Tom Yingling states: "The electrification of the world is occurring, and the Quebec government is behind the process and wants to ensure Quebec is a global leader in the development of the strategic commodity supply chain. Quebec is blessed with the minerals needed for Lithium Ion Batteries and the Province is located proximal to the North American car manufacturing industry. In addition the St Lawrence seaway provides direct access to global seaborne trade."

