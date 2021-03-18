Vertical Exploration Provides AGRINOVA Wollastonite Research and Development Program Update

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2021 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") would like to provide an update regarding initial plans for the important research and development work to be conducted by AGRINOVA for the upcoming season using wollastonite from the Company's St-Onge deposit located near Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec. AGRINOVA is a highly regarded Center for Research and Innovation in Agriculture in Quebec, which has been contracted by Vertical since 2018 to help optimize the potential agricultural uses of wollastonite and improve production methods for farmers and agricultural companies located in Quebec.

AGRINOVA is in the planning stages of developing a significant research program for the upcoming season that will work towards defining wollastonite as an organic slow-release fertilizer. The research program will also involve adding apatite concentrate (natural phosphate concentrate) to Vertical's wollastonite. The apatite concentrate will be provided by Arianne Phosphate Inc. (TSX-V:DAN) (Arianne) from its Lac à Paul deposit in Quebec. The Company would like to thank Arianne for agreeing to provide the apatite concentrate samples for the planned research and testing work to be conducted by AGRINOVA.

Vertical will be providing a further update on AGRINOVA's full research and development plans for the Company's St-Onge wollastonite in the near future.

ABOUT AGRINOVA

AGRINOVA (www.agrinova.qc.ca), the Center for Research and Innovation in Agriculture, is a Technology Access Centre located in Alma, Quebec that provides technical help and services to farmers and agricultural companies throughout the province in order to help them access new technologies and assist them with the adoption of innovative new technologies and practices. AGRINOVA's technology support focuses primarily on consumer concerns (milk quality); reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions; organic or natural products; comfort and well-being of animals; digital adoption; and the economic efficiency of companies.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

