Portofino Common Shares Now DTC Eligible

Vancouver, March 18, 2021 - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

Portofino's common shares are now fully DTC eligible and are tradeable in the United States under the ticker symbol "PFFOF" on the OTCQB Venture Market. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers enabling the Company's common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of brokerage firms.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based, Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Its South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the high-grade Dixie gold project owned by Great Bear Resources Ltd. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan Nickel-Copper mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

The Company also holds the right to a 100% interest in the Yergo lithium salar property located within the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle" in Argentina.

For further information on the Company, its projects and its management please visit our website:

https://www.portofinoresources.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO,

Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements concerning future operations of Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Company"). All forward-looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's project expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and exploration and financial results may differ materially from any estimates or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77800