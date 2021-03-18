EV Batteries Recovery Tests Results: Lithium

Montréal, March 18, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) (CNSX:SX.CN) is pleased to provide an update on the initial testing phase of an array of electric vehicles batteries it received at its testing installations in Québec.

The Company has completed EV battery characterization for the following car makers: Tesla, General Motors (GM), Ford, Toyota, and Nissan. The batteries were sourced from industry aggregators. The Company's chemists and metallurgists created synthetic powder clones of the metal's components allowing the testing's acceleration.

99.99% of the lithium leached in solution after 5 minutes at low temperature and without applying pressure.

This is in line with the results obtained previously by the Company's metallurgical team that was able to leach more than 99% of the cobalt and the nickel contained in the batteries. Furthermore, the aluminium foil used to hold the different metals in the batteries' core remains intact and can be recycled.

The Company expects to confirm these results via a series of pilot tests as it now is in possession of car makers' specific testing protocols. Testing will be documented and independently confirmed. The Company expects to initiate the next phase, metals purification, in April. The Company hopes to be able to reduce processing time and increase acid re-usage.

EVSX and St-Georges have also identified some of the key equipment required from industrial equipment manufacturers. They expect to be able to receive the electrolysis equipment during the month of May, allowing the manufacture of lithium hydroxide.

The Company had already disclosed on February 22, 2021, that additional tests to optimize the process of recovery of critical elements were to be conducted using synthetic compounds to move the development along faster. Work is ongoing at multiple locations, speeding up delivery and further protecting intellectual property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Enrico Di Cesare"

ENRICO DI CESARE



President & CEO of St-Georges Metallurgy & Director & VP R&D St-Georges Eco-Mining

About St-Georges

St-Georges is developing new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining industry. The Company controls all the active mineral tenures in Iceland. It also explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on the Québec's North Shore. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX, on the US OTC under the Symbol SXOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.