NEO Battery Materials Ltd. Retains Investor Relations Services

Vancouver, March 18, 2021 - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd ("Stockhouse") to provide increased market awareness and investor relationship services to the Company.

The agreement is for a one-year term for a fee of $60,000. This transaction is arm's-length and subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities. Stockhouse will focus on expanding market awareness for the Company and introducing the Company's growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities and generally assist the Company in its efforts to enhance its visibility in the public market. Stockhouse is a financial portal with one of the largest communities of active investors in North America. It provides financial news, tools and information that enable its investor community to uncover and share opportunities on high growth investment sectors, market trends, small cap stocks and more.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on battery metals exploration in North America. The Company has staked new mining claims in Golden, BC, along a strike with a quartzite bed, targeting silica in the quartzites for a total of 467 hectares. The Company focuses on exploring and producing silicon, which, when added to anode materials in the production of lithium-ion batteries, provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become an integrated silicon producer and anode materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

President and CEO

604-697-2408

sbhuh1450@gmail.com

