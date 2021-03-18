Bluestone Announces Additional Drill Results including 127 meters grading 3.5 g/t Gold and 21.6 meters grading 12.9 g/t Gold, and Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, March 18, 2021 - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional drill assays from its infill drill program completed in the South Zone of the Cerro Blanco gold project in late 2020. Results from four underground holes and three surface holes are reported in this press release, totalling 1,475 meters.

Highlights include the following drilled intercepts:

127.0 meters grading 3.5 g/t Au and 16 g/t Ag including 21.61 meters grading 12.9 g/t Au and 66.2 g/t Ag (CB20-451)

116.1 meters grading 2.4 g/t Au and 13.1 g/t Ag including 9.9 meters grading 16.9 g/t Au and 91.3 g/t Ag (CB20-449)

109.9 meters grading 1.3 g/t Au and 10.2 g/ Ag (UGCB20-196)

71.5 meters grading 1.9 g/t Au and 5.1 g/t Ag (CB20-447)

59.8 meters grading 1.3 g/t Au and 10.2 g/t Ag (UGCB20-192)

Jack Lundin, CEO, commented, "These outstanding near surface intervals of thick lower grade mineralization that exemplify the upper Salinas cap rocks are representative of what we would have been leaving behind if we had continued with the underground mining scenario. The recent optimization in development strategy highlights Cerro Blanco as a low-strip surface mining operation capable of producing over 300,000 ounces of gold per year at first decile AISC."

All holes reported show significant widths of low-grade mineralization within the Salinas unit, a sub-horizontal sequence of volcanogenic sediments, rhyolite breccias, and sinter horizons that represent a silica cap forming the Cerro Blanco hill. These rocks overlie the Mita rocks, a sequence of sediments and tuffs which host the high-grade vein swarms that also show appreciable widths of lower grade mineralization as envelopes in surrounding wall rocks.

Lower grade mineralization, typically 0.4 - 3.5 g/t Au, accounts for approximately 50% of the gold inventory at Cerro Blanco and was discounted in the previous underground mining scenario due to the application of a higher cut-off grade. The new assessment of Cerro Blanco as a surface operation can now fully incorporate this significant near surface mineralization and fully maximize the potential of the deposit.

In 2020, 15,171 meters of infill drilling was successfully completed in the South Zone of the Cerro Blanco resource with the goal to improve the definition of key veins in parallel to expanding the mineralization of known veins outside of the current resource envelope. Results for eight holes are still pending and will be reported when received.

Drill hole locations, sections, and core photos can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Table of Drill Intercepts and Assays

HOLE ID FROM

(m) TO

(m) CORE INTERVAL (m) VEIN TRUE WIDTH (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Host / Vein ID UGCB20-192 25.9 85.6 59.8 - 1.3 10.2 Salinas 0 - 62m

176.5 177.5 1.0 1.0 7.4 6.1 No Id

232.5 249.0 16.5 14.0 6.6 36.7 VS_01, VS_21 UGCB20-194 21.9 134.1 112.1 - 0.9 3.9 Salinas 0 - 68m inc. 88.7 89.7 1.0 - 11.8 21.2

UGCB20-195 13.1 71.6 58.5 - 0.7 3.5 Salinas 0 - 76m UGCB20-196 13.3 123.3 109.9 - 1.3 10.2 Salinas 0 - 75m inc. 97.4 98.4 1.0 1.0 37.9 340.0 No Id

123.3 125.8 2.5 2.5 178.5 267.2 No Id

176.8 217.3 40.5 - 0.5 4.2 Mita

265.3 268.9 3.6 3.0 4.0 3.3 VS_01 CB20-447 57.5 128.9 71.5 - 1.9 5.1 Salinas inc 79.1 81.4 2.3 2.1 38.0 68.0 No Id inc 91.6 92.8 1.1 1.0 10.9 60.2 VS_07 CB20-449 42.1 158.2 116.1 - 2.4 13.1 Salinas inc 75.7 78.9 3.2 3.1 7.6 19.2 VS_11 inc 118.5 128.4 9.9 9.7 16.9 91.3 VS_05, VS_06 Inc. 124.8 125.8 1.0 1.0 101.7 363.0 VS_05 CB20-451 49.1 176.1 127.03 - 3.5 16.0 Salinas inc 49.1 63.3 14.24 - 1.3 3.5 Salinas inc 63.3 68.0 4.66 3.9 18.7 41.1 VS_15 inc 68.0 106.4 38.39 - 0.5 3.7 Salinas inc 106.4 128.0 21.61 19.5 12.9 66.2 VS_05, VS_06, VS_07 inc 107.4 108.4 1.00 1.0 178.9* 1,445* VS_07 inc 128.0 176.1 48.13 - 0.9 4.1 Mita

185.7 186.7 1.00 1.0 4.2 3.3 No Id

Intervals in bold are cited in the text of the news release. *Uncapped grade. A top-cut of 110 g/t Au and 500 g/t Ag was applied for the weighted average grade calculation in CB20-451 - uncapped intervals are 127m @ 4.07 g/t Au and 23.4 g/t Ag and 21.61m @ 16.2 g/t Au and 110 g/t Ag. A table with hole coordinates and azimuth/ dip information accompany the drillhole location plan attached to this release, along with drill sections and core photos.

Drill Hole Summaries

CB20-447, CB20-449, and CB20-451 were drilled from the same surface platform designed to test for extensions to veins VS_05, VS_06 and VS_07 emplaced in the upper levels of the South Zone above the current underground mine infrastructure and immediately below the contact with the Salinas cap rocks. Holes CB20-449 and CB20-451 successfully drilled 9.9 meters grading 16.9 g/t Au and 91.3 g/t Ag, and 21.6 meters grading 12.9 g/t Au and 70.8 g/t Ag, respectively, representing vein VS_06 and VS_07.

All three holes drilled wide intervals of low-grade mineralization (>0.4 g/t Au) from around 50 meters depth representing disseminated and veinlet hosted mineralization within silicified conglomerates and volcanic breccias in the Salinas cap rocks and underlying Mita sandstones, augmented by high grade veins, e.g., 127.0 meters grading 3.53 g/t Au and 6.8 g/t Ag in CB20-451 (top-cut applied), and 116.1 meters grading 2.45 g/t Au and 13.1 g/t Ag in UGCB20-149.

UGCB20-192, UGCB20-194, UGCB20-195, and UGCB20-196 were drilled from the same platform in the South Ramp underground workings to test the principal footwall vein VS_01. Holes UGCB20-192 and UGCB20-196 were drilled to probe for deeper extensions to the high-grade plunge as demonstrated recently, e.g., UGCB20-181, UGCB20-188, CB20-442. UGCB20-192 drilled an intercept of 16.5 meters grading 6.63 g/t Au and 36.7 g/t Ag pertaining to VS_01 and splay VS_21, extending the high-grade plunge by approximately 20 meters. UGCB20-196 targeted the vein some 50 meters down plunge, intersecting the vein at the 200-meter Level returning 3.62 meters grading 4.0 g/t Au. The lower grades compared to UGCB20-192 are attributable to greater proportion of calcite compared to quartz.

Quality Analysis and Quality Control

Assay results listed within this release were performed by Inspectorate Laboratories ("Inspectorate"), a division of Bureau Veritas, which are ISO 17025 accredited laboratories. Logging and sampling are undertaken on site at Cerro Blanco by Company personnel under a QA/QC protocol developed by Bluestone. Samples are transported in security-sealed bags to Inspectorate Labs in Managua, Nicaragua for sample preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to Inspectorate Laboratories in Hermosillo, Mexico, and assayed using industry-standard assay techniques for gold and silver. Gold and silver were analyzed by a 30-gram charge with atomic absorption and/or gravimetric finish for values exceeding 5 g/t Au and 100 g/t Ag. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material, and replicate samples. Quality control is further assured by Bluestone's QA/QC program, which involves the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards) and field duplicates into the sample stream to independently assess analytical precision and accuracy of each batch of samples as they are received from the laboratory. A selection of samples is submitted to ALS Chemex Laboratories in Vancouver for check analysis and additional quality control.

Qualified Person

David Cass, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and verified that the scientific and technical information set out above in this news release is accurate and therefore approves this written disclosure of the technical information.

Grant of Stock Options

Bluestone announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, Bluestone has granted stock options exercisable into 2,715,000 common shares in the Company, to executives, directors, employees, and consultants. The stock options are exercisable at C$1.70 per share with a five-year term, and will vest one-third upon grant, and one-third on each of the following two anniversary dates of the grant, being fully vested after two years.

About Bluestone Resources

The Cerro Blanco Gold Project is an advanced stage near surface development project. A PEA on the project highlighted an asset capable of producing over 300 koz/yr with an average annual production of 231 koz/yr at all-in sustaining costs of ~$642/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) over an initial 11-year mine life. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures

The Company has included certain non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") measures in this news release. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company and to compare it to information reported by other companies. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

All-in sustaining costs

The Company believes that all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") more fully defines the total costs associated with producing gold.

The Company calculates AISC as the sum of refining costs, third party royalties, site operating costs, sustaining capital costs, and closure capital costs all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce amount. Other companies may calculate this measure differently as a result of differences in underlying principles and policies applied. Differences may also arise due to a different definition of sustaining versus non-sustaining capital.

AISC reconciliation

AISC and costs are calculated based on the definitions published by the World Gold Council ("WGC") (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by 18 gold mining companies from around the world). The WGC is not a regulatory organization.

