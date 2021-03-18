Canadian Silver Hunter Announces Private Placement of Units and Flow-through Units

Toronto, March 18, 2021 - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit and flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit.

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.11 for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

Each FT Unit shall be comprised of one Common Share, issued on a flow-through basis and one Warrant, issued on a non-flow through basis. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.11 for a period of twelve (12) months from the Closing Date.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for mineral exploration and development of the Company's properties in Ontario and Quebec and for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company may pay a finder's fee to qualified individuals in connection with the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about March 26, 2021. Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.

Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold, silver and cobalt exploration in Ontario and Quebec. The Company currently owns three properties: the Keeley Frontier Silver Centre property, located near Cobalt, Ontario; the Lac Lachance property, located in the Lac Windfall area near Lebel sur Quevillon, Quebec; the Dark Horse and Whitesides property located near West Timmins, Ontario, and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lost Dog property, located near Timmins, Ontario. For further details about the Company's projects, plans and results please visit the Company's website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey Hunter

President & CEO

(416) 707-4230

jhunter@cshi.ca

