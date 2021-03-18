Josemaria Assembles Construction Team as it Advances the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2021 - Josemaria Resources Inc. (TSX: JOSE) (OMX: JOSE) (OTCQB: JOSMF) ("Josemaria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Phil S. Brumit Sr. and David Ogonowski have joined the Josemaria team, as the first step to assembling the senior leadership team that will be responsible for constructing the Company's 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in San Juan, Argentina. View PDF version

Adam Lundin, CEO of Josemaria commented: "Welcoming Phil and Dave to our team to lead the design, engineering, construction and start-up of the Josemaria Project is another significant milestone for the Company as we continue to progress engineering studies, permitting and the negotiation of commercial terms with our host Governments, in advance of construction. Having completed the Feasibility Study and submitted the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, now is the perfect time to assemble our construction team and integrate them into the team that has been leading our engineering and commercial activities."

Lukas Lundin, commented: "We have successfully worked with Phil and David on previous projects, and I'm very pleased they have agreed to join Josemaria. They have demonstrated time again their ability to efficiently complete large-scale mining and infrastructure construction projects. I am confident they will provide the senior leadership required to successfully construct and commission the Josemaria Project. Josemaria is a top tier project that will provide considerable social and economic benefits to San Juan and Argentina, while providing a critical source of copper in a market that is forecast to experience significant supply deficits."

Phil Brumit is a mining executive with over 45 years of experience in property evaluation, engineering, project management, construction, start-up and operations within the industry. He is a retired registered professional engineer with a graduate degree in mine engineering. Mr. Brumit is well known to the Lundin Family having recently retired from Minera Candelaria, a subsidiary of Lundin Mining Corporation, as President and Managing Director where he managed the rejuvenation and re-capitalization of the operations increasing reserves and extending mine life while increasing profitability. He was stationed in Chile on site to manage the large open pit and three underground mining operations including all aspects of a large mining business.

Mr. Brumit's previous industry experiences include the development, construction, operation, and expansion of the Tenke Fungurume Mine (TFM) in the Democratic Republic of Congo as President of Freeport-McMoRan Africa Division and Senior Advisor. TFM at the time was a joint venture for Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Lundin Mining Corporation and Gecamines producing copper and cobalt.

Mr. Brumit's other senior roles were in the United States and Indonesia for Newmont Corporation. He was the North American Manager of Operations managing all aspects of the production of gold/silver from six open pit and five underground mining operations utilizing complex metallurgical processes. In Indonesia, Mr. Brumit was the General Manager of Operations for PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara's Batu Hijau mine, which produced copper/gold.

David Ogonowski is a capital programs executive with over 40 years of experience in project management, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning in the metals and power sectors. He is a registered professional engineer with a graduate degree in engineering. In 1994, David joined Phelps Dodge which was subsequently acquired by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold. David retired from Freeport in 2013 as Director of Capital Programs. He successfully led numerous copper, gold, cobalt and molybdenum mining projects across the globe including the Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Tenke Project achieved and exceeded world class standards for safety, quality and schedule. During 2019, as General Manager, David assessed and directed the execution of Glencore's developing copper projects in North and South America.

Mr. Brumit and Mr. Ogonowski will lead a world class Project & Operations Team. The initial team is currently being assembled and will be expanded as the Project progresses from engineering through construction to start-up. A seamless transfer of resources from the Project to Operations is planned once the mine and plant are commissioned and in operation.

About Josemaria Resources

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a natural resources company focused on developing its advanced stage, 100% owned Josemaria Copper-Gold Project in the San Juan Province of Argentina. A recently published Feasibility Study (see "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Feasibility Study for the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina" dated effective September 28, 2020 and filed on November 5, 2020) demonstrates a simple and conventional open pit copper-gold project with robust economics and a rapid payback period. Josemaria is a Lundin Group company and works in partnership with the Lundin Foundation to execute best practices in responsible mineral development in Argentina where the Lundins have a 30-year track record of value creation. The Company is a reporting issuer in all Provinces and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "JOSE", and trade on the OTCQB under the symbol "JOSMF".

