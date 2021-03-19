Newcrest Mining Limited - Travel Suspension Between Papua New Guinea and Australia

Melbourne, March 18, 2021 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) is currently assessing the implications of the two-week travel suspension announced by the Australian Government between Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Newcrest is working closely with the Australian Government to better understand details of the travel suspension and to determine and mitigate any potential impacts.

The Lihir operation is currently undergoing a planned maintenance shutdown and is in the process of progressively starting up. There is currently no anticipated interruption to gold production arising as a result of the travel suspension.

As always, the health and safety of Newcrest's people and the local community is of primary concern. A small number of COVID-19 cases amongst the workforce are currently being managed by Newcrest at Lihir, with patients remaining in quarantine where they are being monitored and supported by our medical staff until they are free of the virus.

Strict hygiene, social distancing and other COVID-19 management protocols remain in place at Lihir with comprehensive testing, quarantine and precautionary contact tracing procedures enforced. Lihir has a dedicated isolation camp and separate isolation and treatment facility where care and support can be provided.

Further updates will be provided through the COVID-19 page on the Newcrest website and the market will be kept informed of any material impacts in line with Newcrest's continuous disclosure obligations.

