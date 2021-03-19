Filo Mining Reports 2020 Results

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2021 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its results for the year ended December 31, 2020. View PDF version.

HIGHLIGHTS AND OUTLOOK

2020/2021 Campaign Underway to Drill Test Recently Developed Exploration Target

The successful 2019/2020 field season, which ended in March 2020, confirmed the existence of substantial additional sulphide mineralization underlying and to the north of the current Mineral Resource at Filo del Sol. Following up on these exciting findings, the Company launched its 2020/2021 drill campaign in November 2020 to continue exploration at its flagship asset.

The 2020/2021 field program is currently ongoing and is scheduled to continue through April 2021, subject to weather and the Company's ongoing ability to operate safely in accordance with its COVID-19 protocols. The program seeks to complete approximately 8,000 metres of core drilling, and assay results from the initial set of holes are anticipated towards the end of March 2021.

If successful, the 2020/2021 field program will:

Explore the 1.7 km gap between hole FSDH032 and a mineralized intersection in hole VRC093;

Clarify the geological controls of significant zones of high-grade copper, gold and silver mineralization present within the overall mineralized envelope; and

Allow for a portion of the sulphide mineralization to be added to Filo del Sol's Mineral Resource estimate by tightening the drill spacing within this deeper mineralization, where appropriate.

Drill targeting this season has benefited from the results of the prior season's 3D geophysical surveys, and a key focal point has been on drill testing a recently developed exploration target, which was formulated through compilation and analysis of historical assay results, particularly from the three, 1 kilometre deep holes completed in the preceding two seasons. This exploration target is conceptual in nature, and there has not yet been sufficient exploration for it to constitute a Mineral Resource, however it has the potential to be significant to the Filo del Sol Project. The exploration target has an estimated total tonnage of 1.2 to 1.6 billion tonnes, which is in addition to the current Mineral Resource, and estimated grades ranging between 0.7% to 1.0% copper equivalent ("CuEq"). It should also be noted that there is no guarantee that further exploration will result in this target being delineated as a Mineral Resource.

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "The 2019/2020 exploration program extended mineralization to depths in excess of 500 metres below the bottom of the 2019 PFS pit, including FSDH032 with roughly 1 kilometre at 1% copper equivalent, in highly altered rocks that we interpret as the edge of the potential high grade core of the Filo system. Furthermore, the deposit remains wide open to the north of FSDH032.

We currently have five drills testing for extensions of this high grade zone as well as testing the 1.7 kilometre gap between our current resource and our northernmost mineralized drill hole. Assay turnaround times have been delayed by the ongoing pandemic but we expect to report initial results in the coming weeks. We are extremely proud of the hard work and professionalism demonstrated by our South American exploration team in keeping us on target for our goal of drilling 8,000 metres this season and are looking forward to a strong finish to the season with exciting results that will demonstrate the tremendous upside potential of Filo del Sol."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Year ended

December 31, December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Exploration and project investigation 4,214 5,759 19,055 23,008 General and administration ("G&A") 665 2,085 4,059 4,684 Net loss 3,271 8,038 18,879 28,571 Basic and diluted loss per share 0.03 0.09 0.19 0.37

The financial information in this table were selected from the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Financial Statements"), which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.filo-mining.com.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

December 31, December 31,



2020

2019 Cash

36,326

13,753 Working capital

33,026

12,735 Mineral properties

8,857

7,312 Total assets

47,663

23,750

The financial information in this table were selected from the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website www.filo-mining.com.

The Company incurred a net loss of $18.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2020, comprised primarily of $19.1 million in exploration and project investigation costs and $4.1 million in G&A costs, which were partially offset by a gain of approximately $4.6 million resulting from the use of marketable securities for the purposes of facilitating intragroup funding transfers (the "Funding Gains"). For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $28.6 million, consisting mainly of $23.0 million in exploration and project investigation costs and $4.7 million in G&A costs. The lower net loss for the current year was the primarily result of reduced exploration costs and the Funding Gains.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

As at December 31, 2020, the Company had cash of $36.3 million and net working capital of $33.0 million, compared to cash of $13.8 million and net working capital of $12.7 million as at December 31, 2019. The increase in the Company's cash and net working capital is due primarily to aggregate net proceeds totaling $40.5 million received from the financings, which closed on July 30, 2020. This significant cash inflow for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been partially offset by funds directed towards advancing the Filo del Sol Project, and to a lesser extent, $0.2 million in relation to the annual option payment made for the Tamberias property in June 2020, and funds spent for general corporate purposes.

Moving forward, the Company expects that the majority of its treasury will be used to fund ongoing work programs to advance the Filo del Sol Project.

INVESTOR RELATIONS SERVICES

Filo Mining is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "IR Agreement") with Proconsul Capital Ltd. ("Proconsul"), which is subject to TSXV approval. The IR Agreement is month to month beginning March 18, 2021 and can be terminated at any time thereafter by the Company by providing 30 days' written notice. Pursuant to the IR Agreement, Filo Mining will pay Proconsul $3,000 per month, and Proconsul will assist the Company by undertaking ongoing communications and promotional support for the Company's relations with the professional investment community. Proconsul is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company as of the date hereof, but may purchase securities of the Company from time to time for investment purposes.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. Filo Mining is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Nasdaq First North Growth Market ("FIL"), and also the OTCQX ("FLMMF").

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical disclosure for the Filo del Sol Project included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, P.Eng. and Jamie Beck, P. Eng. Mr. Carmichael is Filo Mining's Vice President of Exploration and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Beck is Filo Mining's President and CEO and is also a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Additional information

The technical information relating to the pre-feasibility study is based on a technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pre-feasibility Study for the Filo del Sol Project" dated February 22, 2019, with an effective date of January 13, 2019 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was prepared for Filo Mining by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"). The Qualified Persons, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for the Technical Report are Scott Elfen, P.E., Ausenco; Robin Kalanchey, P.Eng., Ausenco; Bruno Borntraeger, P.Eng., Knight Piesold Ltd.; Fionnuala Devine, P.Geo., Merlin Geosciences Inc.; Ian Stillwell, BGC Engineering Inc.; Neil Winkelmann, FAusIMM, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc.; James N. Gray, P.Geo., Advantage Geoservices Limited; and Jay Melnyk, P.Eng., AGP Mining Consultants, all of whom are independent of Filo Mining. The Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.filo-mining.com.

The Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at www.filo-mining.com or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination, but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information was submitted by Filo Mining Corp. for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 18, 2021 at 8:30pm EST.

On behalf of the board of directors of Filo Mining,

Jamie Beck, President and CEO

Filo Mining Corp.

