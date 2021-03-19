Stuhini Commences Airborne Geophysical Surveys at its Ruby Creek Project

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2021 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or "Stuhini") (TSXV: STU) is pleased to report that it has commenced a SkyTEM airborne geophysical survey on selected portions of its 27,354-hectare Ruby Creek Project located 20km east of Atlin, British Columbia.

Dave O'Brien, President & CEO commented: "As was the case last year, it's good to be early out of the gate so as to optimize the Companies exploration program for the 2021 season. During last year's program, the Company conducted the same SkyTEM airborne program on about half of the Ruby Creek tenures and Company geologists were impressed with the quality of the data which in many cases led to new discoveries. This year we are planning on conducting this same SkyTEM program on remaining non surveyed key portions of the tenures that warrant such a program."

This geophysical survey is the first component of this year's planned exploration program. This will be followed up with a ground program, IP geophysics on select targets and an inaugural fall drill program subject to possible funding.

The Company is still reviewing and compiling data from the 2020 Ruby Creek exploration program and more updates are forthcoming.

The Qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 for this news release is Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

Ruby Creek Project

The 27,354-hectare Ruby Creek Project is road accessible and located 20 kilometres (km) east of Atlin, BC. There are 48 different documented mineral occurrences on the Property, of which 16 are gold-related, with 4 active gold placer creeks. The Property also hosts the historic Ruby Creek Molybdenum resource, which has an intact BC Mines Act permit. Stuhini has the Option to acquire 100% of the Ruby Creek Project subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada with its focus on the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, BC and the Que Property located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon Territory.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Option and the exercise of the Option. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, fluctuations in metal and commodity prices, market prices, failure to obtain permits, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. In particular, there is no guarantee that exploration work, as proposed, or otherwise, will be completed on the Property or that the Option will be exercised. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those set out in the Company's prospectus. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

