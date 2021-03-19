Azimut Appoints Krista Muhr as Director

Symbol: AZM.TSX Venture

LONGUEUIL, March 19, 2021 - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Krista Muhr to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective March 18, 2021.

Krista Muhr brings nearly 20 years of experience working with public companies in the global metals and mining sector with strong ESG and capital market credentials at senior levels. Advisor to both corporate and trade association boards during her 10 years in executive roles, Krista most recently served as Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Sustainability for Eldorado Gold Corporation. She has led award winning investor relations programs, been a key team leader in friendly and hostile acquisitions totaling $7B with Andean Resources Limited and Meridian Gold Inc., and participated in bought-deal financings worth over $320M.

She has been a board member of the Canadian Mining Innovation Council and of the Mining Association of Canada.

Krista is currently a member of Ensign Gold Inc. Board of Directors. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Ryerson University and a Corporate Directors International designation. She is based in British Columbia.

Other Information

On March 18, 2021, a total of 827,000 stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. Of this number, 680,000 have been granted to directors and officers and 157,000 to employees and consultants. These options have an exercise price of $0.98 per share and are exercisable for a 10-year period.

About Azimut

Azimut is a mineral exploration company whose core business is centred on target generation and partnership development. The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system) enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and has 69.2 million shares outstanding. Azimut's competitive edge against exploration risk is founded on systematic regional-scale data analysis and multiple concurrently active projects.

