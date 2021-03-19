Amended - Adamera Minerals Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Financing

Vancouver, March 19, 2021 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) announces the closing of the financing announced on February 17, 2021 for 15,000,000 units for $1,500,000. The company closed on $1,625,000 (16,250,000 units). Each unit is priced at $0.10 and consists of one common share and one half of one common share non-transferable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years until March 18, 2023.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four month hold period expiring on July 19, 2021. $2,750 finder's fee in cash was paid and the Company issued 27,500 finders' warrants, with each finder's warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.15 for a period of one year until March 18, 2022. Insiders participated $65,000 of this financing. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for exploration and corporate operations.

The financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the final approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

