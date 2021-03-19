Canterra Minerals Announces Incentive Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, March 19, 2021 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV:CTM)(OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") announces that is has granted a total of 2,382,500 options under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan to various employees, executives, directors and advisors of the Company. All of the options are subject to vesting provisions. The options will be granted for a period of five (5) years, commencing on March 19, 2021, exercisable at a price of $0.34 per share.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Canterra Minerals Corp.

Chris Pennimpede

President & CEO

