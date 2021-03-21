Largo Resources Announces the Execution of its First Iron Ore Sales Contract

Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) is pleased to announce the first sale of iron ore from the Maracás Menchen Mine.

The Company finalized a sales contract for 14,000 tonnes of iron ore to a leading steel producer on March 12, 2021. Transport of the contracted material has commenced, and full delivery is expected by the end of March 2021. To date in 2021, the Company is currently producing iron ore at a rate that would result in the generation of approximately 500,000 tonnes per annum and has accumulated a total stockpile of approximately 2 million tonnes.

Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Largo, stated: "Our first sale of iron ore was a key step in validating the commercial viability of this material. This sale also highlights the added benefits of our newly established internal sales division and capitalizes on the higher iron ore price environment. He continued: "It is also a diversification of sources of revenue for the Company as up until now, 100% of the Company's revenues have been derived from the sale of vanadium products. Material mined from the Maracás Menchen Mine contains vanadium, iron ore and titanium. We will continue to explore the economic feasibility of extracting additional value from the Company's mineral resource."

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is an industry preferred, vertically integrated vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its unrivaled VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. Largo is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its world-class VCHARGE± vanadium redox flow battery technology. The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO".

For more information on Largo and VPURE™, please visit www.largoresources.com and www.largoVPURE.com.

For additional information on Largo Clean Energy, please visit www.largocleanenergy.com.

