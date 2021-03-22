Fidelity Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing

Vancouver - March 22nd, 2021 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) (FSE:S5GM) (SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") of up to 4,800,000 units at a price of C$0.125 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to C$600,000. Each unit consists of one common share and a whole warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at C$0.15 for a period of two years after the closing date. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as finder for the Company under the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing to advance its Peruvian exploration and community relation programs. Proceeds will also support commercial negotiations intended to increase ownership at its Las Huaquillas Project, and corporate working capital purposes.

The Financing is scheduled to close on or about April 6, 2021, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares to be issued under the Financing will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is assembling and advancing a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru through the implementation of our Strategic Project Generator (SPG) model. The project generator model involves the identification and acquisition of appraisal stage opportunities with near-term valuation catalysts, including potential for high-impact M&A. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals.

Dean Pekeski

CEO, President and Director

Tel: +1.778.828.9724

Email: dean@fidelityminerals.com

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:

