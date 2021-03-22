Universal Copper Announces 2021 Drilling Plan at Poplar Project

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2021 - Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(FRA:3TA1) is pleased to announce that it has obtained all of the permits required to commence a 2021 Phase 1 6,000-metre drill programme at its flagship copper Poplar Project ("Poplar") located southwest of Houston, British Columbia. The Company plans to drill the project in Q2, 2021.

Drilling Plan

A total of 6,000-metres of core drilling is planned at the Poplar copper deposit, with approximately half of the program being directed at expanding the Poplar deposit to the west where it remains open and at depth.

The other half of the drilling program will be directed at a number of high priority peripheral exploration targets on the 39,000-hectare district sized property. The Company has contracted Mercator Geological of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia to compile and review the historical data and generate and prioritize these exploration drill targets. Their report and recommendations are due shortly.

Universal Copper CEO, Clive Massey commented, "This 6000-metre drill program will be directed toward expanding the existing area of the known deposit, by testing the depth potential and the open western boundary. Additionally, drilling will test some of the highest priority peripheral exploration targets on the project. The Company believes Poplar is presently undervalued and sees this as an ideal time to leverage value with its Poplar asset in a strengthening copper market brought on by the continually increasing adoption rates of Electric Vehicles, electrification and emerging economies worldwide."

Drill Program Objectives

The objectives of the drilling program are:

Follow up the 2018 and 2019 drilling campaigns with further twinning of historic drill holes to allow Universal to bring the historic resource current.

Expand the mineralization footprint to the west and to depth to increase the overall size of the resource.

Identify new zones of copper mineralization including potential satellite deposits to further expand the overall resource.

About Poplar

The 39,280-hectare Poplar Project is road accessible, traversed by a 138-Kva power line, accessible via rail and only 88km's to Houston, B.C. or 400km's to the port at Prince Rupert, B.C. The property is located in a historic mining area, only 35km's from the Huckleberry Mine and 42km's from Equity Silver.

The Poplar Deposit has several positive attributes as follows:

Access is by logging roads 8 km's from a major access road.

Affordable grid power is available within 4 km's of the deposit.

Established mining district, with past and present producers located nearby, including Huckleberry (Imperial), Bell Copper (Glencore) and other exploration/development properties nearby Berg (Surge Copper).

Exploration can be conducted year-round.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this New Release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo (BC) a member of the Company's Advisory Board and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Universal Copper

Universal Copper Ltd. is a Canadian-based copper exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of copper properties. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance and efficient public company management. Universal's current focus is on advancing the Poplar Copper Project, one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia with a historic 43-101 resource.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.universalcopper.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: (604) 341-6870

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Universal Copper Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Universal Copper Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Universal Copper Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Universal Copper Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636707/Universal-Copper-Announces-2021-Drilling-Plan-at-Poplar-Project