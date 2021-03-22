Bonterra Discovers New Gold Zone near Surface Within Two Kilometres of the Bachelor Mill
Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new near surface zone of gold mineralization found within the Company's Bachelor-Desmaraisville land package. Drilling encountered a broad zone of mineralization that is located close to surface and within two kilometres of the Company's 100% owned Bachelor Mill. The newly discovered zone of mineralization is proximal to the syenite intrusion shown in Figure 2. Results to date indicate that the mineralized zone is open in all directions. The Company plans to mobilize a drill crew as soon as possible to begin follow-up work.
Highlights:
- 24.85 metres ("m") of 1.4 grams-per-tonne gold ("g/t Au"); including 4.25 m of 3.6 g/t Au (EB20-008);
- 18.3 m of 0.9 g/t Au; including 10.5 m of 1.3 g/t Au (EB21-021); and,
- Both results occur within 50 m of surface and the mineralization is open in all directions.
Pascal Hamelin, CEO commented: "This newly discovered near-surface mineralized target is extremely exciting for Bonterra. The new gold target has the potential to rapidly grow due to the widths and ease in which short holes from surface can be used to define the target boundaries. To find something this close to the Bachelor mill demonstrates the untapped potential of this mining camp. We continue to believe this camp is largely underexplored and that there will be several new discoveries in the region in the near future. In addition, the discovery's proximity to our existing mill infrastructure is also important as it lowers the hurdle to becoming a potential source of mill feed. As a result of this success, we plan on mobilizing a drill crew as soon as possible to do immediate follow-up work on near-surface targets."
Figure 1: Bachelor-Desmaraisville Regional Magnetic Target Map with Highlighted New Discovery
Figure 2: Local Magnetic Map Highlighting New Discovery Near the Bachelor Mill Proximal to the O'Brien Syenite Intrusion
Table 1: Exploration Drilling Results
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Target
|EB20-001
|Anomalous values
|Deer
|EB20-002
|Anomalous values
|Deer
|EB20-003
|No significant values
|Deer
|EB20-004
|36.24
|37.16
|0.92
|1.1
|O'Brien East
|85.07
|85.79
|0.72
|2.0
|O'Brien East
|EB20-005
|Anomalous values
|O'Brien East
|EB20-006
|53.75
|54.10
|0.35
|0.6
|O'Brien East
|EB20-007
|387.50
|389.00
|1.50
|4.8
|O'Brien East
|EB20-008
|63.65
|88.50
|24.85
|1.4
|O'Brien East
|Including
|63.65
|64.65
|1.00
|5.8
|O'Brien East
|Including
|80.25
|84.50
|4.25
|3.6
|O'Brien East
|EB20-009
|287.35
|289.25
|1.90
|0.5
|O'Brien East
|EB20-010
|Results pending
|Sigmoid
|EB20-011
|337.00
|339.00
|2.00
|0.5
|O'Brien East
|344.00
|345.50
|1.50
|1.7
|O'Brien East
|476.00
|476.90
|0.90
|1.2
|O'Brien East
|498.90
|500.00
|1.10
|2.7
|O'Brien East
|EB20-012
|Anomalous values
|Sigmoid
|EB20-013
|Anomalous values
|Deer
|EB20-014
|No significant values
|O'Brien East
|EB20-015
|No significant values
|Deer
|EB20-016
|Results pending
|Deer
|EB20-017
|Results pending
|Deer
|EB20-018
|Results pending
|O'Brien East
|EB20-019
|Results pending
|O'Brien East
|EB20-020
|No significant values + Results pending
|O'Brien East
|EB21-021
|53.20
|71.50
|18.30
|0.9
|O'Brien East
|EB21-022
|Results pending
|O'Brien East
|EB21-023
|Results pending
|O'Brien East
|NE20-001
|Anomalous values
|Clone
|NE20-002
|245.30
|247.50
|2.20
|0.5
|Clone
|NE20-003
|Anomalous values
|Clone
|NE20-004
|Results pending
|Clone
|NE20-005
|Anomalous values
|Clone
|NE20-006
|Results pending
|Clone
|NE20-007
|Results pending
|Clone
|NE20-008
|Results pending
|Clone
|NE20-009
|Results pending
|Clone
Notes:
- The meterage represents the length of the drilled lengths.
- True widths are estimated to be greater than 50% of the drill intersection length.
- The mineralized intervals shown above use a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade.
- Gold results obtained between 0.1 and 0.5 g/t Au are represented as anomalous values
- Gold results obtained below <0.1 g/t Au are represented as no significant values
Exploration drilling results are confirming the existence of gold mineralization within sheared meta-volcanoclastic and meta-sedimentary rocks hosting quartz (+/- carbonate-ankerite-pyrite) veining and related vein stockworks. Results from the recent drilling fence across the east flank of the O'Brien intrusive stock of syenitic composition is supporting the existence of a broad gold mineralized vein system at shallow depths proximal to the mine area.
Drilling of the other regional exploration targets: Clone, Sigmoid and Deer have so far, returned anomalous gold values. These early, first pass drilling results are key for exploring the potential for gold mineralization of the relatively untested targets within the mining camp (See Figure 1).
Table 2: Drill Hole Location and Parameters
|Hole ID
|East (UTM)
|North (UTM)
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|EB20-001
|413618
|5487438
|150
|-45
|213
|EB20-002
|413674
|5487339
|150
|-45
|354
|EB20-003
|413775
|5487166
|150
|-45
|288
|EB20-004
|417805
|5483558
|0
|-50
|501
|EB20-005
|417950
|5483802
|359
|-50
|498
|EB20-006
|417907
|5483252
|0
|-50
|501
|EB20-007
|417945
|5484285
|0
|-50
|501
|EB20-008
|417943
|5484055
|358
|-52
|486
|EB20-009
|417922
|5483052
|0
|-50
|501
|EB20-010
|413472
|5481573
|179
|-48
|297
|EB20-011
|417938
|5482747
|0
|-50
|510
|EB20-012
|413447
|5481774
|180
|-45
|321
|EB20-013
|412135
|5487034
|180
|-45
|516
|EB20-014
|417760
|5482660
|345
|-50
|465
|EB20-015
|412142
|5486239
|180
|-45
|300
|EB20-016
|412143
|5486037
|180
|-50
|300
|EB20-017
|412143
|5486037
|360
|-45
|156
|EB20-018
|417718
|5483349
|100
|-50
|288
|EB20-019
|417718
|5483349
|100
|-67
|370
|EB20-020
|417993
|5483292
|270
|-46
|399
|EB21-021
|417943
|5484055
|330
|-60
|138
|EB21-022
|417943
|5484055
|5
|-80
|126
|EB21-023
|417945
|5484285
|180
|-50
|466
|NE-19-01
|405127
|5478691
|179
|-55
|339
|NE20-001
|413464
|5483662
|15
|-46
|312
|NE20-002
|413403
|5483440
|15
|-45
|327
|NE20-003
|413353
|5483245
|15
|-45
|318
|NE20-004
|413400
|5483428
|287
|-45
|300
|NE20-005
|413189
|5482682
|116
|-45
|300
|NE20-006
|413189
|5482682
|95
|-45
|300
|NE20-007
|413189
|5482682
|300
|-45
|201
|NE20-008
|413297
|5483051
|150
|-45
|300
|NE20-009
|413297
|5483051
|330
|-45
|345
About Bonterra Resources Inc.
Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has three main assets, Gladiator, Barry, and Moroy, that collectively have a total of 698 thousand ounces in measured & indicated categories, and 1.4 million ounces in inferred category. Approximately 130,000 metres of drilling will be used to update this resource shortly. Importantly, the Company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region that is currently two-thirds the way through the permitting process to expand from 800 to 2,400 tpd. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company over the next 18-months to deliver shareholder value.
Quality control and reporting protocols
The Desmaraisville area's drill core gold analyses are performed at the Company's Bachelor Mine analytical laboratory (the "Laboratory"). The Company employs a rigorous QA-QC analysis program that meets industry standards. The analyses are carried out by fire assay (A.A.) with atomic absorption finish. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor the Laboratory's performance. The Company's QA-QC program requires that at least 10% of samples be analyzed by an independent laboratory. These verification samples are sent to ALS Minerals laboratory facility located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The verifications show a high degree of correlation with the Laboratory's results. Pending assays of samples awaiting analysis from drilling beyond the project models not included in the 2021 Resource Update are to be processed at Actlabs, based in northwestern Quebec.
Qualified person
Francis Lefebvre, P.Geo and Project Manager at Moroy supervises all exploration activities on the Moroy project. Mr. Lefebvre is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. and Bonterra's Exploration Manager, has compiled and approved the information contained in this press release. Mr. Ducharme is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
