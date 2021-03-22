Vision Lithium to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 30th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VAL-D'OR, QC, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Lithium ((TSXV:VLI, OTC PINK: ABEPF), based in Quebec, focused on mining exploration, today announced that Victor Cantore, Executive Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 30th

DATE: March 30th

TIME: 1:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2O4IcXP

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Completing the acquisition of the Godslith lithium project in Manitoba which has a sizeable historical resource with the potential to become world class asset.

Successfully produces battery grade lithium carbonate sample from Sirmac Lithium project

Engages Geo Data Solutions to perform a high-resolution helicopter supported Mag-EM survey on its 100% owned Red Brook copper property

Field work is planned on new claims recently added to the Sirmac lithium project in Quebec.

About Vision Lithium

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality battery material assets including lithium and copper in safe jurisdictions, primarily in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new world class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Sirmac lithium property located in Northern Quebec, the Dôme Lemieux copper-zinc property in Quebec's Gaspé region, the polymetallic properties in New Brunswick and the anticipated acquisition of the Godslith lithium property in Manitoba.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

