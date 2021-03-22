Amex Exploration to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 31st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



MONTREAL, March 22, 2021 - Amex Exploration (TSXV:AMX) (FRA:MX0) (OTCQX:AMXEF), based in Quebec, focused on their high grade gold Perron Project, today announced that Kelly Malcolm, VP Exploration, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 31st.

DATE: March 31st

TIME: 10:00 am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/2O4IcXP

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Amex Exploration is in the middle of a fully financed 300,000 m drill program.

Recent drill results on the High Grade Zone of the Eastern Gold Zone 17.89 g/t Gold (Au) over 8.40 m.

Amex Exploration discovers additional high grade gold structure grading 58.25 g/t Gold (Au) over 3.90 m on the northern Normetal fault and reports 32.99 g/t Gold (Au) over 4.50 m at high grade zone.

Announced the discovery of a new high-grade gold structure by drilling an intersection returning 31.87 g/t Gold (Au) over 5.10 m on a new target area on its flagship Perron property.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, which has made one of the most important gold discoveries in Canada in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec. Amex is focused on its 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 km north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering 4,560 hectares. A number of significant gold discoveries have been made at Perron, including the Eastern Gold Zone, the Gratien Gold Zone, the Grey Cat Zone, and the Central Polymetallic Zone. High-grade gold has been identified in each of the zones. A significant portion of the project remains under-explored. In addition to the Perron project, the company holds a portfolio of three other properties focused on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amex-exploration-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-march-31st-301252556.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com