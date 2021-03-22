Slave Lake Zinc Starts 2021 with Extensive Airborne Geophysical Survey to Aggressively Advance the O'Connor Lake Project

Vancouver, March 22, 2021 - Slave Lake Zinc (CSE: SLZ) ("the Company") Is pleased to report that the first step of a progressive program of exploration at the O'Connor Lake property has been initiated. The first stage of this new field work is an airborne geophysical survey. The Company has contracted Precision GeoSurveys Inc of Langley BC to perform 880-line kilometers of survey to acquire electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic response data for the project.

The Company's extensive airborne survey has been designed to cover continuation of the established structural corridor that hosts the known mineralization. Anomalous results from this survey will be the subject further extensive follow up exploration on a timely basis.

Previous ground EM and magnetic surveys conducted by Slave Lake Zinc extended the originally explored mineralization to a length of 1100 meters including the 1952 Shaft zone. This survey work has demonstrated the effectiveness of the EM and magnetic survey methods as exploration tools for the project.

Slave Lake Zinc has completed a private placement for $360,000.00 and is issuing 4,000,000 units of its securities at a price of $0.09 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.18 per share for two years from closing. All securities issued pursuant to the private placement and any shares to be issued on the exercise of the warrants are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. The proceeds will be added to working capital. The Company is incurring finder's fees totalling $6,000.00 in connection with a portion of the private placement as allowed by regulatory authorities.

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, an historic zinc lead copper property located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of Osisko Metals' Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when the prices of zinc and lead collapsed post war.

