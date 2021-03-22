Diamond Fields Advises No Undisclosed Material Information

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2021 - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV:DFR) ("DFR" or, including its subsidiaries, the "Company") announces that it is aware of recent movements in its share price. The Company has no material undisclosed information at the present time and cannot explain the recent price movements.

Ends

Diamond Fields Resources Inc.

Sybrand van der Spuy, CEO and Director

Contact: +27 78 4558700

Michael Oke/Andy Mills: +44 20 7321 0000

Aura Financial LLP: www.aura-financial.com

Notes to Editors:

DFR is a TSX Venture Exchange listed exploration and mine development company with assets in Madagascar and Namibia. In Madagascar, DFR is developing the Beravina Project, an advanced high grade hard rock zircon exploration prospect located in the west of the country, approximately 220km east of the port of Maintirano and near a state road. DFR acquired Beravina from Pala Investments and Austral Resources in 2016. In Namibia, the Company owns several offshore diamond mining licences including the ML 111 concession which has a ten-year mining licence, effective until 4 December 2025. In 2018 and early 2019 mining undertaken by a contractor on the Company's ML111 licence area produced two parcels of rough diamonds totalling 47,318.41 carats.

Website: www.diamondfields.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian Securities Regulators. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law.

SOURCE: Diamond Fields Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636805/Diamond-Fields-Advises-No-Undisclosed-Material-Information