Full Metal Minerals Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement in Trust

Vancouver, March 22, 2021 - Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FMM) ("Full Metal" or the "Company") announces that, further to its press releases disseminated on April 20, 2018, October 8, 2020 and December 24, 2020 and March 9, 2021, the Company has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") in trust, pending final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, for gross proceeds of $250,000 (the "Second Tranche"). As previously disclosed, the Company issued 20,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") under the first tranche of the Private Placement. The Company has further issued 3,125,000 Shares priced at $0.08 per Share under the Second Tranche.

All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be held in trust pending final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for exploration expenses, project evaluation and due diligence related to the Property, along with general and administrative expenses and working capital. No finder's fees were paid under the Second Tranche.

Option to Earn 60% Interest in Olivine Mountain Project

As previously announced, the Company has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with GSP Resource Corp. ("GSPR"), pursuant to which the Company acquired the option (the "Option") to earn a 60% interest in GSPR's Olivine Mountain property (the "Property") in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia (see the Company's press releases dated February 26, 2020, July 31, 2020, October 8, 2020, December 24, 2020 and February 18, 2021). The Company has entered into a fifth amending agreement dated March 12, 2021 with GSPR which provides for: (i) the increase to the number of Shares payable to GSPR from 300,000 Shares to 325,000 Shares (increased from 75,000 Shares to 100,000 Shares in the first 12 months subsequent to the date (the "Acceptance Date") upon which the Option Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are accepted by the TSXV); and (ii) an extension to the term of the Option Agreement, pursuant to which the Option Agreement will expire if the Acceptance Date does not occur by April 15, 2021. The Option Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSXV and completion of the Financing.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Peter Voulgaris"

Peter Voulgaris

President/CEO and Director

