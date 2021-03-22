Gold Resource Corporation Declares March 2021 Monthly Dividend

DENVER, March 22, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") declares its monthly dividend of one-third of a cent per common share for March 2021 payable on April 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 12, 2021.

The Company offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and/or silver and take delivery. For more information on Gold Resource Corp.'s physical dividend program, visit the Company website at https://goldresourcecorp.com/investors/stock-info/.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. Under the direction of a new board and senior leadership, the focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the mine. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

