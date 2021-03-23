Menü Artikel
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Dealing

03:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

LONDON, March 23, 2021 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY)

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

Vanessa Dennett

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares between nominee accounts with no change in beneficial interest.

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

8,400

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transaction

N/A - single transaction

e.

Date of the transaction

18 March 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

Name

James Rutherford

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b.

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

b.

LEI

n/a

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transaction

Transfer of shares between nominee accounts with no change in beneficial interest.

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

68,593

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transaction

N/A - single transaction

e.

Date of the transaction

19 March 2021

f.

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636906/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Dealing


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




