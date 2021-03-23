Arbor Metals to Expand Exploration at the Rakounga Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Vancouver - March 23rd, 2021 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) plans to expand exploration at the Rakounga gold concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company is in the final stages of planning it's spring 2021 drill program based on the encouraging results of it's most recent field work. The Company currently holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rakounga property, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp.

In September 2020, the Company completed a 55-line kilometer soil sampling program at the 250-sq km Rakounga project. The geochemical survey was conducted primarily to fill open space on the property between the boundary on the north and a previous soil sampling grid located to the southwest. A total of 778 samples were collect from stations spaced at 50 metres along lines that were 200 meters apart. Samples were collected at a depth of 50 centimeters below surface. Samples were collected placed in 3 mil poly plastic bags with an identifying tag and shipped to Actlabs Ouagadougou, for gold analysis. The results of the soil program, combined with previous results from a soil geochemical program completed in 2018, are shown below.





Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Geochemical grids at the Rakounga project, Burkina Faso, West Africa

The combined results from the surveys outline a broad 12,000 meter gold-in-soil anomaly trending in a southwest to northeast direction. The gold anomaly extends to widths of 400 meters along its strike and culminates at the Koaltenga drill zone in the south west corner of the project ground where in 2017 the previous operator reported drill intercepts of 32 meters of 1.01 gram-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), includes 5.65 g/t Au over 2 meters (see following table).





--------------------------------------------------

|HOLE |DIP|FROM|TO |LENGTH|Au grams/tonne|

|------------------------------------------------|

|RKG-17-RC-001|-50|102 |128|26 |0.82 |

|------------------------------------------------|

|INCLUDES | |108 |110|2 |4.11 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | |110 |112|2 |2.44 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | |112 |114|2 |2.36 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | |

|------------------------------------------------|

|RKG-17-RC-002|-50|108 |140|32 |1.01 |

|------------------------------------------------|

|INCLUDES | |112 |114|2 |2.36 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | |114 |116|2 |2.99 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | |116 |118|2 |3.1 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | |120 |122|2 |5.65 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | |

|------------------------------------------------|

|RKG-17-RC-003|-50|108 |114|6 |1.07 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | | | | | |

|------------------------------------------------|

|RKG-17-RC-008|-50|102 |140|38 |0.92 |

|------------------------------------------------|

|INCLUDES | |116 |118|2 |1.8 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | |124 |126|2 |1.76 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | |126 |128|2 |6.5 |

|------------------------------------------------|

| | |128 |130|2 |5.09 |

--------------------------------------------------



The Company is currently reviewing this and regional data to finalize next steps in its exploration program.

Warren Robb P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About the Rakounga Gold Project

The Rakounga Gold Project consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp. ("Kruger"), holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. Kruger has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

