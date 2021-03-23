Kaizen Discovery Announces Positive Ruling by the Supreme Court of British Columbia

Vancouver, March 23, 2021 - Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD) ("Kaizen" or "the Company") announces that the legal action against the Company initiated by AM Gold in 2017 through the Supreme Court of British Columbia has been dismissed by the Court, which "concluded that AMG's claims are all without merit." The judgment will be available on the Supreme Court's website.

Kaizen's interim Chief Executive Officer Eric Finlayson commented: "While Kaizen has maintained throughout that AM Gold's claims were unfounded, defending this action has been a significant drain on Kaizen's financial resources and management time since July of 2017. I am pleased to see such a comprehensive dismissal of the action by the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the Company will now ask the trial judge to order that AM Gold pay Kaizen's costs on a full indemnity, 'special costs' basis."

About Kaizen

Kaizen is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company with exploration projects in Peru and Canada. More information on Kaizen is available at www.kaizendiscovery.com.

