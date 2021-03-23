West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Reclassification of Previously Announced Royalty Unit Private Placement

Calgary, March 23, 2021 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that it has changed the classification and amended some of the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of a contractual royalty (the "Royalty") by way if the issuance of Royalty units (the "Royalty Units") to investors (the "Investors").

Further to consultation and assessment from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and legal and accounting professionals, the Offering will no longer to be classified as a private placement under Policy 4.1 of the TSXV and will instead proceed as a "disposition of a non-cash asset" (the Offering at all times hereafter will considered the "Transaction") as described in Policy 5.3 of the TSXV. Despite the change in categorization, the material terms (other than as described below) of the Transaction remain the same as was previously announced in the Company's December 23, 2020 news release.

In addition to the change of classification of the Transaction, the board of directors of the Company have authorized certain amendments to the Transaction which are summarized as follows:

(a) The Royalty to be paid to Investors shall be equal to $2.00 per tonne from the sale of either magnesium ore or magnesium refined from the Company's Record Ridge mining property near Rossland, British Columbia, once production has commented, until the aggregate amount of Royalty payments received by all of the Investors has equaled the sum of CAD$10,000,000 (or such lesser amount if less than 40 of the Royalty Units are sold on closing), plus an amount equal to interest thereon computed at the rate of 6.5% per annum. The interest rate as previously announced was set at 7.5% per annum.

(b) The Company has removed the ability of the Investors, at their sole option, to have their Royalty Units converted into common shares of the Company.

(c) The Company has revised the timeframe where the Investors can require the Company to repurchase the Royalty Units held by such Investors for their fair market value at such time of repurchase (the "Put Right"). It was previously announced that the Put Right would exist at any time after January 1, 2021. The Put Right is now available to Subscribers at any time after twelve (12) months from each closing date under the Transaction.

(d) The Company has revised the timeframe where it can repurchase from Investors the Royalty Units held by such Investors for their fair market value at such time of repurchase (the "Call Right"). It was previously announced that the Call Right would exist at any time after January 1, 2023. The Call Right is now available to the Company at any time after twelve (12) months from each closing date under the Transaction. Furthermore, the Company shall issue common shares of the Company (the "Call Right Shares") in exercising the Call Right, subject to the approval of, among others, the TSXV. The value of the Call Right Shares would be set at the five (5) day average trading price of the Company's common shares immediately prior to the date of such repurchase.

All other material terms of the Transaction have remained unchanged. The Transaction remains subject to conditional and final approval of the TSXV.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.

