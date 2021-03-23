African Metals Corporation Announces Proposed Private Placement





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

|TORONTO, Ontario - The Newswire - March 23, 2021 - African Metals Corp. (NEX:AFR.H) ("African Metals" or the "Company") is

pleased to announce the intention to raise up to C$300,000 by way of a

non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares at a

price of C$0.075 per common share (the "Private Placement")

based on the discounted market price at the close of trading on March

22, 2021 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange

(the"TSXV").







|

|All common shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject

to a four-month plus one day hold period in accordance with applicable

Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Private Placement is

subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including

that of the TSXV, and other usual closing conditions, which includes,

but is not limited to, execution of subscription agreements between

the Company and the subscribers. The Private Placementis expected to

close within 45 days. The Company will not be paying a finder's fee

or commissions in connection with the proposed private placement. The

directors of the Company have indicated their intention to participate

in the private placement in keeping with their intention to align

their interests with those of the shareholders.|

|As indicated in previous press releases, the Company intends to

examine projects other than its existing mineral exploration project

in Montana (the"SBSL Project") which is subject to acceptance by

the TXSV. No specific other projects have been identified at this

time. The proceeds of the Private Placement will primarily be used to

fund the Company's search for, and due diligence expenses related

to, potential new projects and for generaladministrative expenses

without having to utilize any of the Company's existing working

capital.





|

|This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell any of the

common shares in the United States where such offer, solicitation or

sale would be unlawful. The common shares have not been registered

under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may

not be offered or sold in the United States without an applicable

exemption from registration requirements.











|

|On behalf of the Board of Directors,





















|

|"John F. O'Donnell"





















|

|John F. O'Donnell, Chairman of the Board of Directors





















|

|For more information on the Company, investors should review the

Company's filings on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com.



















|

|Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider

(as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)

accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

















|

|About African Metals





















|

|The common shares of the Company are listed on the NEX Board

("NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company has

applied to the TSXV to transfer its listing from the NEX to the TSXV

as a Tier 2 issuer and to reinstate trading of the Common Shares on

the TSXV, all in accordance with applicable rules and policies of the

TSXV.











|

|For more information, please contact:





















|

|John F. O'Donnell, Chairman of the Board at (647) 966-3100 or by

email atjohn@odonnell-law.caor Daniel Gregory, Chief Financial Officer

at (416) 709-9266 or by email atdangregory811@gmail.com.

















|

|





















|

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.