African Metals Corporation Announces Proposed Private Placement
|TORONTO, Ontario - The Newswire - March 23, 2021 - African Metals Corp. (NEX:AFR.H) ("African Metals" or the "Company") is
pleased to announce the intention to raise up to C$300,000 by way of a
non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares at a
price of C$0.075 per common share (the "Private Placement")
based on the discounted market price at the close of trading on March
22, 2021 in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange
(the"TSXV").
|
|All common shares issued under the Private Placement will be subject
to a four-month plus one day hold period in accordance with applicable
Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Private Placement is
subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including
that of the TSXV, and other usual closing conditions, which includes,
but is not limited to, execution of subscription agreements between
the Company and the subscribers. The Private Placementis expected to
close within 45 days. The Company will not be paying a finder's fee
or commissions in connection with the proposed private placement. The
directors of the Company have indicated their intention to participate
in the private placement in keeping with their intention to align
their interests with those of the shareholders.|
|As indicated in previous press releases, the Company intends to
examine projects other than its existing mineral exploration project
in Montana (the"SBSL Project") which is subject to acceptance by
the TXSV. No specific other projects have been identified at this
time. The proceeds of the Private Placement will primarily be used to
fund the Company's search for, and due diligence expenses related
to, potential new projects and for generaladministrative expenses
without having to utilize any of the Company's existing working
capital.
|
|This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell any of the
common shares in the United States where such offer, solicitation or
sale would be unlawful. The common shares have not been registered
under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may
not be offered or sold in the United States without an applicable
exemption from registration requirements.
|
|On behalf of the Board of Directors,
|
|"John F. O'Donnell"
|
|John F. O'Donnell, Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
|For more information on the Company, investors should review the
Company's filings on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com.
|
|Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
|
|About African Metals
|
|The common shares of the Company are listed on the NEX Board
("NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company has
applied to the TSXV to transfer its listing from the NEX to the TSXV
as a Tier 2 issuer and to reinstate trading of the Common Shares on
the TSXV, all in accordance with applicable rules and policies of the
TSXV.
|
|For more information, please contact:
|
|John F. O'Donnell, Chairman of the Board at (647) 966-3100 or by
email atjohn@odonnell-law.caor Daniel Gregory, Chief Financial Officer
at (416) 709-9266 or by email atdangregory811@gmail.com.
|
|
|
