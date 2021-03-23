Amended: Adamera Appoints Christopher Herald to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, March 23, 2021 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DDNFF) announces the appointment of Mr. Christopher Herald as a Director to the Company.

Mr. Herald has over 35 years of geological and management experience in the resource sector. He received an M.S. in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines and a B.S. in Geology from the University of Notre Dame. Mr. Herald worked extensively in the Republic Washington region from 1986 to 2006 for Echo Bay Mines and Crown Resources. As Chief Executive Officer of Crown, Mr. Herald led exploration teams in the discovery and development of both the Buckhorn and Kettle River mines. This effort culminated with Crown's sale of the Buckhorn Mine to Kinross Gold for US$220 million in 2006. Prior to joining Crown, Mr. Herald was a Senior Geologist with Echo Bay Mines and Anaconda Minerals. Mr. Herald is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Solitario Zinc Corp. and Non-Executive Chairman of Viva Gold.

Crown Resources discovered the Crown Jewel deposit in 1988 and was acquired by Kinross Gold in 2006. The Crown Jewel deposit was renamed the Buckhorn Mine and was in production from 2008-2017 producing 1.3 million ozs of gold at an average gold grade of 12 g/t. Kettle River produced an additional estimated 1.7 million ozs of gold.

"Mr. Herald's appointment to the board is very much in line with our corporate strategy in advancing our Buckhorn 2.0 and other Adamera properties. Chris' depth of knowledge and direct experience in discoveries in this area are of significant value to shareholders. I am looking forward to working with Chris," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals.

"The Buckhorn area was an amazingly prospective area in the 1990s and remains equally as prospective today. I am impressed with the portfolio of properties and the technical advancement that Adamera's exploration team has achieved. In a way this is a homecoming for me and I'm very excited by the opportunity to join the Adamera team and explore the area again," stated Chris Herald.

Upon joining Adamera's Board of Directors, Mr. Herald will be granted 960,000 options at $0.10, subject to stock exchange approval.

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for multiple high-grade gold prospects in northeast Washington State. This area has produced approximately 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

