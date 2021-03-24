Resolution Minerals Ltd: Drilling Commenced - Sunrise Prospect 64North Project Alaska

Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on the Sunrise Gold Prospect at the 64North Project. The maiden drilling program on this prospect is along an existing access road, targeting outcropping mineralisation and is located less than 5km from Northern Star's operating world-class Pogo Gold Mine.Summary:- Drilling has commenced on a 40 hole, 3000 metre shallow RAB drilling program at the Sunrise Prospect to test outcropping mineralisation identified in 2020.- The 64North Project is located in the Tintina Gold Province which hosts giant size deposits such as Kinross's Fort Knox Mine of 13M oz Au endowment.- Drilling will take 4 weeks to complete - using a small mobile tracked mounted RAB rig.- Samples will be sent for assay in batches, with an expected 4 week turn-around time.- Resolution is fully funded for multiple drilling programs in Alaska and Australia testing gold and copper prospects following the recent $3.25 million capital raise.Duncan Chessell - Managing Director Resolution Minerals commented:A fantastic opportunity was generated by RML's trenching and geophysics programs in 2020 which identified the potential of the outcropping Sunrise Prospect gold mineralisation. Sunrise is an intrusion hosted gold prospect, analogous in style to Kinross's Fort Knox Gold Mine which is one of Alaska's most profitable mines.Assessment of the extent of mineralisation through low-cost shallow reconnaissance fence-line RAB drilling along an existing year-around access road sets this prospect apart from most Alaskan prospects.The 64North Project surrounds Northern Star's (ASX: NST) Pogo Gold Mine, 120km from Fairbanks, Alaska in the Tintina Gold Province. The two mineral system types in this region are the high-grade Pogo style and the large-scale but low-grade Fort Knox style which is typical in many parts of the Tintina Gold Province which hosts over 100M oz of gold endowment. Resolution will be testing the scale potential of Fort Knox style Sunrise Prospect over the following few weeks before drill testing of the Pogo style - East Pogo Prospect in late May-June.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3U4F0W09





About Resolution Minerals Ltd:



Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





