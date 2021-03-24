Honey Badger Silver Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) ("Honey Badger Silver" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 6,175,000 shares of the Company. The grant is pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's existing stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and all regulatory approvals.



For more information, please visit our new website at http://www.honeybadgersilver.com.

Or contact: Ms. Christina Slater at cslater@honeybadgersilver.com.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a silver-focused company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario including an expansive interest in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver District. In addition, the Company has a definitive agreement over three silver properties in southeast and south-central Yukon (see news release dated February 11, 2021 for more details). The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TUF".

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release.

This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger Silver to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.