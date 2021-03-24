Telson Engages US-Based Investor Relations Advisory Firm

Vancouver, March 24, 2021 - Telson Mining Corp. ("Telson" or the "Company") (TSXV:TSN) (OTC:SOHFF) (Frankfurt:TSGN) is pleased to announce that it has retained RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide corporate communications advisory, non-deal roadshow advisory, market intelligence advisory, and business referrals to the management team of the Company. RBMG has been engaged for a term of 12 months. Cash fees will be paid based on the suite of services as may be requested and provided to Telson. RBMG is at arm's length to the Company. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

About RB Milestone Group LLC

Founded in 2009, RBMG is a US-based corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory with offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut. RBMG's US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies that are private and publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX and AIM. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data, and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche US stakeholders and key industry strategics globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client IR initiatives to maximize ROI. RBMG is not a registered investment advisor or broker-dealer. www.rbmilestone.com

Ralph Shearing, President & CEO of Telson stated: "Telson is embarking on an expanded annual marketing campaign and is pleased to have RBMG as our US marketing advisor to increase Telson's public awareness to the US investment community. RBMG will complement our existing Canadian marketing efforts as we move forward with our funding and construction plans at our Flagship Tahuehueto Gold Project."

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director of RBMG stated: "My team and I look forward to working with Telson and introducing their growing story to a wider audience within our investment community throughout the United States."

About Telson Mining Corporation

Telson Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects.

Telson's Tahuehueto mining project, located in north-western Durango State, Mexico where construction has been advanced to an estimated 60% of completion. Upon closing of recently announced US$25 million funding package, Telson expects to finish construction of its 1,000 tonne per day processing facility and related mine infrastructure to initiate production of gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates at Tahuehueto. The Company is targeting the completion of construction by end of 2021.

Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment currently producing at an average of approximately 2,150 tonnes per day and is currently estimated to be Mexico's 6th largest zinc producer.

Visit: www.telsonmining.com

On behalf of the board of directors

(signed) "Ralph Shearing"

Ralph Shearing, P.Geol, President and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking Statements

It should be noted that Telson declared commercial production at Campo Morado prior to completing a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, readers should be cautioned that Telson's production decision has been made without a comprehensive feasibility study of established reserves such that there is greater risk and uncertainty as to future economic results from the Campo Morado mine and a higher technical risk of failure than would be the case if a feasibility study were completed and relied upon to make a production decision. Telson has completed a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") mining study on the Campo Morado mine that provides a conceptual life of mine plan and a preliminary economic analysis based on the previously identified mineral resources (see News Release dated November 8, 2017 and April 4,2018).

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the planned recommencement of mining operations at Campo Morado; and other possible events, conditions or financial performance that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties, such as production rates and increases; success of exploration, development and bulk sample processing activities, and timing for processing at its own mineral processing facility on the Tahuehueto project site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo Morado Mine and the Tahuehueto Project can be achieved; that recommencement of operations at Campo Morado will proceed as planned; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

For further information about Telson Mining Corporation, please contact:

Glen Sandwell, Corporate Communications Manager

ir@telsonmining.com

Tel: +1 (604) 684-8071

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.