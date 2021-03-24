Idaho Champion Gold Bolsters Technical Team with Appointment of New Chief Geologist

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 - Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Robert Kell has been appointed Chief Geologist of the Company. Among his other duties, he will be directing exploration at the Company's 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project ("Champagne") in Idaho.

Mr. Robert Kell has over 41 years of experience as a geologist, focused in North and South America, in exploration for base and precious metals deposits. Mr. Kell has worked in many capacities, ranging from field geologist to management roles in which he directed both large drilling programs and generative exploration programs. For 17 years, Robert worked as a senior geologist and vice president of exploration for South American Mining and Exploration Corp. (SAMEX Mining). His experience includes other companies such as Arbor-Wealth, BHP Minerals, Homestake Exploration, Newmont Mining, and Anaconda Minerals Company.

Mr. Kell is a practical and field-oriented geologist who is intimately knowledgeable about the geology of Idaho. He is considered to be an expert on epithermal gold and silver deposits.

Robert will oversee exploration programs at both Baner and Champagne with a specific focus on Champagne.

"Upon commencement of our 2020 Champagne exploration program, Robert joined the exploration team at Champagne as a consulting geologist. We quickly realized that Robert's leadership of the team and contributions to the geological model at Champagne warranted a permanent role. We welcome Robert to the team as we continue to uncover what Champagne has to offer," stated President and CEO, Jonathan Buick.

The new Chief Geologist, Robert Kell, commented: "During the Company's maiden exploration season at Champagne, it became clear from the drill bit and through the IP survey results that Champagne was hiding what I believe is a major deposit. The massive IP anomaly to the west of the historic past producing open pits is the 'heart' of the mineralizing system and is perfectly intact beneath the detachment fault. It is a pleasure to be able to work with the Champion team to test these exciting targets. I am looking forward to the 2021 exploration season."

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase 1,950,000 shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years to certain directors and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100%-owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO", on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "GLDRF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1QB1". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously, employing local community members and service providers at its operations whenever possible.

