Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. Announces the Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, March 24, 2021 - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the granting of stock options to Mr. Frank Wheatley.

Mr. Wheatley was elected by the shareholders as Independent Director at the 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and appointed by the Board as Chairman of the Audit Committee for Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.

The company has granted Mr. Wheatley 150,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.30 per share for a term of five years expiring March 24th, 2026, vesting immediately. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and as set forth by TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policy and are subject to all regulatory approvals.

Mr. Wheatley is a senior executive and legal counsel with more than 35 years of international business, financial and legal experience with Canadian public mining companies operating globally in precious, base, and industrial metals. He has extensive experience as a Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel for a number of TSX-listed companies, as well as domestic and international experience with exploration, development and operating gold, copper, lithium and potash companies.

Mr. Wheatley also brings extensive experience as an Independent Director, Committee Chair, and Committee Member for a number of Canadian public mining companies. He is currently an Independent Director of Endeavour Mining Corp. - a top 10 global gold producer with 7 operating mines in West Africa.

New Trailbreaker Resources website and presentations

Trailbreaker Resources' new company website can be found at www.TrailbreakerResources.com. An updated corporate presentation, presentations for each of Trailbreaker's properties, as well as photos, maps and more, can be found there. See below for further contact details and social media links.

Message from the President

"I am delighted to have Frank Wheatley on the Trailbreaker team. Frank brings a wealth of mining industry and legal experience with him that I know will prove to be of great benefit to the Company moving forward."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

For new information about the Company's projects, please visit Trailbreaker's website at TrailbreakerResources.com and sign up to receive news. For further information, follow Trailbreaker's tweets at Twitter.com/TrailbreakerRes, use the 'Contact' section of our website, or contact us at (604) 681-1820 or at info@trailbreakerresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; expectations regarding future exploration and drilling programs and receipt of related permitting. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "expects", "understanding", "has agreed to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "would", "occur" or "be achieved". Although Trailbreaker has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Trailbreaker and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, if any, Trailbreaker has applied several material assumptions, including the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Trailbreaker does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

