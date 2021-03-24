Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. Appoints new Director and strengthens Management Team

Vancouver, March 24, 2021 - Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:HPY) ("Happy Creek" or the "Company") announces changes to the Company's leadership team, designed to strengthen the Company and build value for Happy Creek's shareholders.

Mr. David Blann, P.Eng. has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective March 23, 2021, for personal reasons. Mr. Blann will remain as a Director of Happy Creek and has been appointed Chief Geologist of the Company.

The Board has appointed Mr. M.S. (Mike) Cathro M.Sc., P.Geo. as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 23, 2021. Mr. Cathro has been a Director of Happy Creek since 2012. Mr. Cathro resides in Kamloops, in close proximity to the Company's projects. Mr. Cathro is an exploration geoscientist with more than 35 years of operational and executive experience in North America and overseas. Mr. Cathro has led and been part of successful teams advancing precious and base metal projects through exploration, economic evaluation, environmental assessment, and permitting, including the Snip gold mine, GJ copper-gold project, New Afton copper-gold mine and others. Mr. Cathro has volunteered in many capacities, including as Chair of Geoscience BC, an independent, public geoscience research organization.

Ms. Sarah Weber, P.Geo., MBA has been appointed as Director of the Company, effective March 23, 2021. Ms. Weber is a Professional Geoscientist with over 20 years of diversified experience in the natural resource sector including extensive experience working with Indigenous Communities and government within BC. Ms. Weber is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of C3 Alliance Corp., a private consulting company that works closely with Indigenous peoples, the resource sector, governments and communities. Ms. Weber provides leadership in building positive relationships between industry, Chambers of Commerce, municipal governments, Provincial governments, Indigenous communities and NGOs. Ms. Weber holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of British Columbia and an Executive MBA from the Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University.

Mr. C.J. (Charlie) Greig, M.Sc, P.Geo has been appointed as Technical Advisor of the Company, effective March 23, 2021. Mr. Greig is President of C.J. Greig & Associates Ltd., which provides geological consulting services to clients throughout British Columbia and farther afield. Past projects include work on Brucejack Lake (Pretivm), Red Mountain (Lac Minerals, IDM), Silbak Premier (Westmin, Ascot), IKE (HDI-Amarc), and others. Mr. Greig currently serves as VP Exploration of GT Gold Corp. where he led the exploration team that delivered the very large scale Saddle North copper-gold and Saddle South gold-silver discoveries. GT Gold Corp. recently accepted a takeover offer from Newmont Corp. for $CAD456 million. In 2020, Mr. Greig was awarded the AME 2020 H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award for significant contributions to enhancing the mineral resources of BC and/or the Yukon Territory.

Mr. Walter Segsworth, P. Eng. will remain as Chairman of the Board in a non-executive capacity.

Mr. Segsworth, stated "On behalf of the Board and the shareholders of Happy Creek, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Blann, who founded the Company and has been Happy Creek's driving force since 2004. Through Mr. Blann's leadership and careful stewardship Happy Creek acquired and advanced the Company's 100%-owned projects. Mr. Blann is responsible for the discovery and resource definition of the high-grade Fox tungsten deposits, as well as the assembly of the Company's very large and prospective Highland Valley project, including the discovery of porphyry copper mineralization at Zones 1 and 2. The Company continues to benefit by having access to Mr. Blann's experience and knowledge through his role as Chief Geologist. I would also like to welcome Ms. Weber to the Board and Mr. Greig as Technical Advisor. The Board and Management look forward to working closely with both Ms. Weber and Mr. Greig."

Mr. Segsworth continued "The Board has begun a strategic review process, which will include the search for a permanent President and Chief Financial Officer and an evaluation of the Company's projects for continued advancement, divestment, acquisitions, M&A and/or corporate restructuring."

In addition, the Company has issued 3,950,000 options to certain officers, directors and other eligible persons of the Company. The options are exercisable over a period of five years at a price of $0.10 per share.

