EnGold Arranges $600,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Vancouver, March 24, 2021 - David H. Brett, President & CEO, Engold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 10,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.06 per unit for gross proceeds of $600,000, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The units consist of one flow-through common share and one half of one warrant, whereby each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years. The proceeds will be used to explore the Company's Lac La Hache Project in the Cariboo region of BC.
About EnGold
EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Deposit and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.
David Brett President & CEO For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca
This news release may contain "forward‐looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements." Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78393
