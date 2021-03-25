Stevens Gold Begins Soil Geochemical Survey at their Millennium Gold Project

Vancouver, March 25, 2021 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") announces that its field crew has arrived at Section 20 of the Millennium Gold property located 4.8 km northeast of Lake Havasu City in western Arizona and has commenced a Mobile Metal Ions (MMI) soil geochemical survey.

The MMI survey will focus on improving the definition of high contrast gold anomalies of up to 225 times background previously defined in 2007 by a widely spaced reconnaissance scale sampling pattern. The 2007 survey was designed to provide an initial assessment of gold potential on all three sections of the property. The survey will target extensions of overburden-covered historic structurally controlled high-grade gold mineralization hosted in subaerially deposited felsic and mafic volcanic rocks and intrusions. A total of 213 sites have been defined in and around the 1 km2 regional gold anomaly for this phase of the follow-up surveys.

Upon completion of the survey, soil samples will be shipped to and analysed by the Vancouver (B.C., Canada) laboratories of SGS Mineral Services. Results will be released as they are received.

The technical information in this report was reviewed and approved by Dr. Mark Fedikow, P.Geo., of Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. Dr. Fedikow is independent of Stevens Gold Nevada Inc., is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold is exploring the optioned Millennium Gold property in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases and 72 BLM claims totaling 3,408 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located, please see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR for more information.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Stevens Gold. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Stevens Gold. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that: the survey will focus on improving the definition of high contrast gold anomalies; the survey will target extensions of overburden-covered historic structurally controlled high-grade gold mineralization; the analyses will be undertaken at the Vancouver, B.C. laboratories of SGS Mineral Services; and assay results will be released as they are received. Although Stevens Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Stevens Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

