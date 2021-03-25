Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Directorate Change

NICOSIA, March 25, 2021 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that Dr. José Nicolas Sierra is retiring as an Independent Non-Executive Director and the Chair of the Physical Risk Committee of Atalaya, with an effective date of 31 March 2021.

Dr. Sierra was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director in October 2011. His extensive experience as a mining and energy leader in the business and government sectors have allowed him to contribute, as a director of Atalaya, to the transformation and accomplishments of Atalaya over 10 years.

Following Dr. Sierra's resignation, the Company will continue to have four independent non-executive directors on the board.

Roger Davey, Chairman of Atalaya Mining plc, commented:

"Dr. Sierra has been one of the senior board members of Atalaya since his appointment to the Board in October 2011. The Atalaya story has transformed since then and has benefitted from his valuable industry experience and knowledge during that period. We would like to thank him for his commitment and support."

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"I would like to thank Dr. Sierra for his outstanding contribution to Atalaya. He has fulfilled his role with great professionalism and as Chair of the Physical Risk Committee has facilitated the improvement in many areas of Proyecto Riotinto."

