LaSalle Arranges $2,000,000 Flow-through Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, March 25, 2021 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) has arranged a private placement of flow-through shares to raise a total of up to $2,000,000. Flow Through Shares sold to Quebec residents ("QFT Shares") are priced at $0.20 per share, with the proceeds from their sale used to advance the proposed drill program on the Radisson Property in Quebec. Flow-Through Shares are priced at $0.18 per share ("FT Shares") with the proceeds going to further exploration on the Company's Egan and Blakelock gold properties in Ontario.

Ian Campbell, President and CEO commented: "This financing allows us to lock in this season's exploration plans for the Radisson property - in particular our first diamond drill program, designed to test several high priority gold and gold-copper targets developed to date. Furthermore, an extensive summer field program will be finalized to develop additional drill targets and initiate exploration on additional high potential under-explored areas of this large property. Proceeds will also be expended on our high-grade gold Egan and Blakelock properties to advance them to the drilling stage."

The gross proceeds from sale of the FT Shares and QFT Shares will be used for exploration expenditures that will qualify as "Canadian exploration expenditures" and "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada), with the proceeds from the QFT Shares expended exclusively on the Company's Radisson Property in Quebec and thereby qualifying for additional deductions under the Taxation Act (Quebec).

Eventus Capital Corp. are acting as Finders on the Offering for which they will receive commissions of 6% in cash on the proceeds of the shares placed and 6% of the number of shares placed in compensation warrants exercisable for one year from closing at the same price as the respective FT and QFT Shares placed.

This placement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle Exploration Corp..is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec. LaSalle Exploration Corp. is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX".

Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

