United Lithium Corp. Announces Lithium Extraction and Purification Development Agreement for its Bergby Lithium Project in Sweden

VANCOUVER, March 25, 2021 - United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)( FWB:0UL) (the "Company" or "United Lithium"), is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership with Process Research Ortech Inc. ("Ortech") of Mississauga, Canada, to develop a leaching and purification protocol for hard rock lithium deposits.

The proposed work program will develop preliminary mineral processing and metallurgical process flow-sheets for the recovery of lithium from hard rock spodumene mineralization. The development of this process will allow the Company to move towards commercialization of lithium extraction and purification from spodumene through a pilot project. The Company anticipates the program will require approximately 16-22 weeks from engagement to full completion and results.

Ortech will work with United Lithium to undertake the following steps for completion of Phase I;

Mineral processing (Spodumene/Petalite)

Impurity removal (i.e., Al, Fe, Si, Mn, Zn, Mg and Ca)

Product recovery (lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ))

This test work will lead to the development and evaluation of an initial process flow-sheet for optimization in subsequent research, which will involve a mini pilot plant test program to obtain preliminary process design criteria and economic feasibility data.

Background information

Lithium (Li) is one of the important strategic metals due to its increasing use in emerging technologies, especially batteries for plug-in hybrid, electric and hybrid electric vehicles, portable electronics and energy storage. High purity lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) is used as a raw material to produce these batteries. Currently, ~35% of global lithium production is being used in lithium ion batteries (LIBs) and consumption for estimated LIB demand could be 66% by 2025. High-grade lithium hard rocks/ores and brine are the present sources for commercial lithium production. More than 80% of the lithium is produced from brine due to significantly lower production costs compared to hard rocks. However, the global distribution of lithium brine is geographically concentrated and dramatically uneven which may result in monopolies. Therefore, hard rock minerals should be used more effectively and economically to meet the increasing demand for lithium.

The largest concentrations of lithium-containing minerals are found in granitic pegmatites. The most important of these minerals are spodumene (Li 2 O.Al 2 O 3 .4SiO 2 ), petalite (Li 2 O.Al 2 O 3 .8SiO 2 ) and lepidolite (LiKAl 2 F 2 Si 3 O 9 or LiF·KF·Al 2 O 3 ·3SiO 2 ). Among these minerals, spodumene is considered the most important commercial lithium mineral due to its higher content.

Qualified person

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Process Research Ortech Inc.

Process Research ORTECH Inc was formed in January 1999 to take over the Process Technologies division of ORTECH Corporation (Formerly Ontario Research Foundation) under the privatization scheme of the Ontario Government. The mandate of this company is to continue the research and development work carried on by this division of ORTECH Corporation for the past 70 years, and to explore innovative solutions in this area to better serve the needs of Canadian industries as well as international companies.

Process Research ORTECH (PRO) is now a privately owned organization serving mining, metallurgical, recycling and chemical industries. Recognizing the need for sustainable development for these industries the company has expanded to offer its clients process technologies for economic advantage, environmental stewardship and societal care.

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)( FWB:0UL) is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development and production opportunities.

