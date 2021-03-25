Property Payment Completed on 3287 Hectare Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project

New OTCQB Symbol LISMF



VANCOUVER, March 25, 2021 - Lithium South Development Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ) announces that it has completed the second to last property payment for the acquisition of the 3,287-hectare Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company issued 2,250,000 common shares and made a payment of US$1,000,000 to Jorge E. Moreno and Alba Silvia Sala (the "Vendors") pursuant to a mining exploration agreement with option to purchase dated May 17, 2017, as amended on October 31, 2017 and April 22, 2018, entered into with the Vendors regarding the Hombre Muerto North Lithium project.

Company President Adrian F.C. Hobkirk is quoted, "we are pleased to have completed this important milestone for the acquisition of this advanced lithium asset. We look forward to working with the vendor and the mining jurisdiction of Salta Province to further develop Direct Lithium Extraction at the project."

The Hombre Muerto salar has three lithium projects under development including the companies, and projects by POSCO and Galaxy Resources.

The Company also announces it has changed its US ticker symbol to "LISMF" on the OTCQB, effective March 18, 2021.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, the premier lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The project is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for U.S. $ 280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project and plans to become a leader in the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technology at the project level.

