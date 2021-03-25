Sanatana Receives Drilling Permits and Begins Mobilization of Drill at the Gold Rush Project, Timmins, Ontario

Highlights:

Received drill permits for its Gold Rush Project

Signed drilling contract with G4 Drilling Canada Ltd.

Drilling to commence immediately with a 3,000 metre program

Vancouver, March 25, 2021 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") has received final drilling permits and signed a contract with G4 Drilling Canada Ltd. to immediately commence a 3,000m drilling program on the Gold Rush project, 25 km west of Timmins. This drill program will target eight different areas of the property identified in previous work as prospective for gold mineralization.

Peter Miles, CEO, states, "After delays due to COVID, we are pleased to begin our initial drill program at the Gold Rush project. We look forward to reporting results once we have them in hand."

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada and the Western Pacific. With an award winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana Resources Inc.

Peter Miles



Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email ir@sanatanaresources.com with "Sanatana" in the subject line.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78548